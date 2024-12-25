Why It Takes 75 Ovens To Keep This Rhode Island Restaurant Running

Oh, you thought your Thanksgiving was stressful? Try keeping track of 75 ovens simultaneously, all while monitoring a gift shop and serving up drinks, appetizers and sides.

That's exactly what Wright's Farm Restaurant in Rhode Island has done nearly every day for the past 50-plus years, serving up all-you-eat chicken, salad, potatoes, rolls, and pasta (shells, not penne) family-style. Located in the Northwest corner of Rhode Island (a state that has produced a number of culinary delicacies, including the hot weiner sandwich and delicious, creamy coffee milk), the family joint can seat more than 1,000 people, has catered hundreds of weddings, and serves, on average, 5,500 whole chickens per week. In other words, its 75 ovens are kept busy, with cast iron pans that are filled with chicken rotating in and out for three hours each.

To be fair, the restaurant's 155 employees probably make the process go smoother. Maybe that's the key to next year's Thanksgiving Day success?