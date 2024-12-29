Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Sandwich Is Highly Specific And Sounds Amazing

The Sensational Sandwiches TikTok account is tackling some of the most important work of our generation: finding the perfect sandwich. As part of his celebrity series, Sensational Sandwiches' Fraser Searle is discovering and recreating the amazing (and amazingly strange) sandwiches of choice for a few of our favorite pop culture figures. Some of those choices have been highly specific – Channing Tatum, for instance, asked for a bacon, egg, and cheese with steak and hash browns. British chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to strong opinions and piping hot takes, so it's no surprise that he had an even more specific sandwich in mind.

Speaking to Searle in a TikTok video, Ramsay explained that he has eaten a lot of really terrible late-night sandwiches from hotel kitchens while on the road. Naturally, his actual favorite sandwich is a bit more involved. "My favorite go-to sandwich would have to be that braised short rib with grilled cheese on a sourdough, finished with some extraordinary pickled vegetables," he said.

Searle got to work, likely taking inspiration from Ramsay's own slow-cooker beef short ribs. He then created a rainbow effect of pickled vegetables for the perfect cross-section shot and served it all between grilled slices of white sourdough. As a crowning touch, he dunked half of his sandwich in a richly dark beef au jus before taking a big bite, in the manner of the best French dip sandwiches.