Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Sandwich Is Highly Specific And Sounds Amazing
The Sensational Sandwiches TikTok account is tackling some of the most important work of our generation: finding the perfect sandwich. As part of his celebrity series, Sensational Sandwiches' Fraser Searle is discovering and recreating the amazing (and amazingly strange) sandwiches of choice for a few of our favorite pop culture figures. Some of those choices have been highly specific – Channing Tatum, for instance, asked for a bacon, egg, and cheese with steak and hash browns. British chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to strong opinions and piping hot takes, so it's no surprise that he had an even more specific sandwich in mind.
Speaking to Searle in a TikTok video, Ramsay explained that he has eaten a lot of really terrible late-night sandwiches from hotel kitchens while on the road. Naturally, his actual favorite sandwich is a bit more involved. "My favorite go-to sandwich would have to be that braised short rib with grilled cheese on a sourdough, finished with some extraordinary pickled vegetables," he said.
Searle got to work, likely taking inspiration from Ramsay's own slow-cooker beef short ribs. He then created a rainbow effect of pickled vegetables for the perfect cross-section shot and served it all between grilled slices of white sourdough. As a crowning touch, he dunked half of his sandwich in a richly dark beef au jus before taking a big bite, in the manner of the best French dip sandwiches.
More Ramsay-inspired ways to create the best short rib sandwich
Though Fraser Searle doesn't specify which vegetables he deemed "extraordinary" for his sandwich attempt, pickled cucumbers and beets seem apparent. But Gordon Ramsay left the door open for other pickled options, so use what you like when making your own attempt. Many short rib, French dip, or Italian beef sandwiches incorporate the Chicago dog classic condiment giardiniera, which is typically pickled onions, carrots, cauliflower, and peppers. When Ramsay made his own ultimate grilled cheese on his YouTube channel, he opted for the fermented and super tangy topping kimchi.
Similarly, the "Hell's Kitchen" chef didn't specify which cheese he'd prefer, though a few slices of something mild, firm, and meltable would complement the strong flavors of beef and vinegary pickles well. Swiss and provolone are common options for a beef dip sandwich, but you have the freedom to change it up with your cheese of choice like MonteryJack, Gruyere, or havarti. Clearly, Ramsay has come a long way from his favorite childhood lunch – fish fingers and a chip butty.