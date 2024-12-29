Grilled Vs Fried: How Should You Prepare Your Fish For Tacos?

Fish tacos make for a filling and versatile handheld meal, and they're just as delicious and essential to Mexican-inspired platters as their beef and poultry counterparts like barbacoa and chicken tinga. So, while there's no question that they belong in your Taco Tuesday rotation, the real dilemma is: How should you cook them? To get some answers, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Chef Kory Foltz, Culinary Director at Sunseeker Resorts about which method — frying or grilling — yields the ultimate fish taco.

In good news for type B foodies and not-so-good news for indecisive foodies, whether you grill or fry fish for tacos is totally up to you. "Each method offers unique advantages depending on what kind of taco experience you're after," says Foltz. Consider your cravings when weighing the options — are you looking for something hearty and comforting, or something lighter yet uncompromising in flavor?

If you just can't make up your mind, Foltz shares a bit of guidance: "Grilling is a great choice for a lighter, healthier taco with smoky flavors and a firmer texture. Frying is the way to go if you want a rich, crunchy taco with a crispy bite."