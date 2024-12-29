Grilled Vs Fried: How Should You Prepare Your Fish For Tacos?
Fish tacos make for a filling and versatile handheld meal, and they're just as delicious and essential to Mexican-inspired platters as their beef and poultry counterparts like barbacoa and chicken tinga. So, while there's no question that they belong in your Taco Tuesday rotation, the real dilemma is: How should you cook them? To get some answers, Chowhound exclusively spoke with Chef Kory Foltz, Culinary Director at Sunseeker Resorts about which method — frying or grilling — yields the ultimate fish taco.
In good news for type B foodies and not-so-good news for indecisive foodies, whether you grill or fry fish for tacos is totally up to you. "Each method offers unique advantages depending on what kind of taco experience you're after," says Foltz. Consider your cravings when weighing the options — are you looking for something hearty and comforting, or something lighter yet uncompromising in flavor?
If you just can't make up your mind, Foltz shares a bit of guidance: "Grilling is a great choice for a lighter, healthier taco with smoky flavors and a firmer texture. Frying is the way to go if you want a rich, crunchy taco with a crispy bite."
The best fish for fried or grilled tacos
Deciding whether to grill or fry the fish for your tacos is only half the battle. Experimenting which fish to use will ensure your tacos are nothing short of perfection.
When frying fish for tacos, opt for white fish like cod, tilapia, haddock, and sole, which cook evenly without absorbing excess amounts of oil. White fish are known to have a neutral flavor profile, which comes in handy when crafting rich, hearty, deep-fried dishes. Top fried fish tacos with a creamy aioli, fresh jalapeños, and a fistful of slaw for a much-needed trim of garden-fresh goodness. To give your breading extra flavor, toast breadcrumbs before coating the fish to give it a deep, toasty taste. If you're using a batter, add beer to infuse the coating with subtle malty notes and give it an extra crispy finish.
Although white fish can be grilled, consider using salmon, swordfish, tuna, and mahi mahi for when searing. These sturdy, meaty, yet delicately-flavored fish hold up well on the grill while maintaining their moisture for succulently smoky mouthfuls. Jazz up grilled fish tacos by topping them with tangy pico de gallo, crumbly cotija cheese, and a drizzle of fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Other seafood options like shrimp, catfish, and bass are versatile choices that work well both fried and grilled. And in a pinch, you can even upgrade canned fish like sardines by frying them for tacos.