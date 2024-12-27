Here's How Many Sticks Of Butter Are In One Cup

Occasionally, you may find that butter comes in blocks rather than sticks, isn't wrapped in paper with clearly marked measurements, or isn't shaped into perfect blocks or sticks. What then?

There are a couple other ways to measure a cup of butter, even if it's not soft enough to press into a measuring cup. First, if you have a kitchen scale, it might be helpful to remember that 1 cup is the same as two sticks or half a pound. Therefore, you could measure out half a pound, which is 8 ounces. Many restaurant kitchens that get their butter in large blocks instead of sticks use grams; in that case, two sticks of butter equal 227 grams or one half block.

Finally, if all else fails, you could use the water-displacement method. Just fill a 2-cup measuring cup with water up to the 1-cup mark. Then begin adding butter, which is not water-soluble, so it will displace the water. When you have one cup of butter, the water will reach the two-cup mark. Just remove the butter, lightly pat it dry, and voila! You have a cup of butter.