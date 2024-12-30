Get More Out Of Your Roast Chicken With A Simple Pan Swap

A whole roasted chicken is one of those recipes that seems daunting, but is fairly straightforward, and something every home cook should get used to cooking. A basic, foolproof roast chicken recipe not only provides a handy tool for whipping up a quick meal, but impresses your guest when the bird is perfectly brown and crispy on the outside while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Brining is helpful, but so is cooking the bird in the right kind of pan. What might be surprising is the right pan might not be the one you think of first.

Placing your chicken in a basic baking dish works fine, but the bottom never gets brown and crispy, and if the sides are too high, your bird may steam as much as brown. You can start by roasting the bird breast-side down, and flip it part way through cooking, but that's not ideal either. The best roasting pans elevate the chicken so all sides are exposed, like the All-Clad or Viking roasting pans with nonstick racks, but those run around $200, and they're a pain to pull out of the back of the cupboard, set up, and clean. Cooking vertically is best, but vertical chicken roasters are also expensive. Instead, consider reaching into your baking cupboard for a pan you probably already have: a Bundt pan. That's right, the same pan that's used to make Minnesota's signature state dessert is actually an excellent option to make crispy, evenly cooked roast chicken.