The Rise And Fall Of World Of Beer

Beer is one of those drinks that has way more depth and complexity than many people give it credit for. From the common misconceptions about light and dark beer to understanding the beers with the highest ABVs, there's much more to drinking and enjoying the beverage than meets the eye. Places like World of Beer were created precisely to celebrate what makes beer so interesting and unique.

Founded in 2007 in Tampa, Florida, World of Beer became known as a place to sip on craft beers, eat delicious meals, and watch sports with friends. The chain grew across the United States and expanded into China and South Korea. However, the celebrations were short-lived as World of Beer filed for bankruptcy in 2024.

Although the company enjoyed great success for over a decade due to its impressive array of craft beers, the pandemic took its toll on company finances. As such, World of Beer has closed 14 locations in 2024 alone, leaving 33 remaining and the larger future of the chain uncertain.