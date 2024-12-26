The Rise And Fall Of World Of Beer
Beer is one of those drinks that has way more depth and complexity than many people give it credit for. From the common misconceptions about light and dark beer to understanding the beers with the highest ABVs, there's much more to drinking and enjoying the beverage than meets the eye. Places like World of Beer were created precisely to celebrate what makes beer so interesting and unique.
Founded in 2007 in Tampa, Florida, World of Beer became known as a place to sip on craft beers, eat delicious meals, and watch sports with friends. The chain grew across the United States and expanded into China and South Korea. However, the celebrations were short-lived as World of Beer filed for bankruptcy in 2024.
Although the company enjoyed great success for over a decade due to its impressive array of craft beers, the pandemic took its toll on company finances. As such, World of Beer has closed 14 locations in 2024 alone, leaving 33 remaining and the larger future of the chain uncertain.
The history of World of Beer
What started as a craft beer bottle shop quickly grew into something much more. Before long, the first World of Beer became a successful, sprawling enterprise. The chain exploded to encompass the eastern seaboard of the United States.
While the company had grown quickly within several years of the first location opening, 2013 marked a time of major change for World of Beer as a franchise. A majority share of the company was bought by Paul Avery, who created a food and spirit program that would be met with some resistance. Some franchises were slow to accept these changes, causing the company to experience complications and disagreements from restaurant to restaurant.
Although these issues did not spell immediate disaster for the company, the pandemic did. World of Beer saw major financial losses, which caused 15% of its locations to remain closed even after the lockdowns ended. The downfall continued, with World of Beer shuttering its international locations entirely and officially filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The franchise isn't alone in its financial struggles, though, as other restaurant chains like TGI Friday's and Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in 2024 as well.