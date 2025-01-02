How Salvadorians Turn Leftover Turkey Into A Delicious Sandwich

If you've already got spicy turkey chili in your crockpot and still have leftover meat on your hands, panes con pavo comes together fairly quickly. The most complicated part of this dish may be sourcing all of the ingredients, which are often available at Mexican grocery stores. Though Mexican and Salvadorian foods are fairly distinct from each other, there's enough overlap that you'll likely be able to find most of the seasonings you need.

If you're making this on short notice, just note that many households in El Salvador have their own recipe for panes con pavo, so it's okay to make adjustments. For instance, it's perfectly okay to build these sandwiches on Mexican bolillos, short baguettes, or Italian rolls. If you noticed that there's no direction to dress the bread with condiments, it's because the meat and sauce are already jam-packed with enough flavor to permeate the entire sandwich.

That being said, you have a range of options when it comes to other, traditional panes con pavo toppings. Crunchy, peppery watercress offers a bright, fresh counterpoint to the tender meat, as do juicy slices of cucumber and tomato. If you can't get enough tangy goodness, paper-thin slices of radish may be your jam. However, if you're not in a hurry, we urge you to whip up some Salvadorian curtido – a delightfully zesty slaw seasoned with jalapeños, oregano, and tangy white vinegar.