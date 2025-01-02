How Salvadorians Turn Leftover Turkey Into A Delicious Sandwich
Each November, families throughout the United States prepare a traditional turkey-centric Thanksgiving dinner, only to find themselves laden with leftovers. Sure, you could make Martha Stewart's famous Thanksgiving-leftover sandwich — there's no denying it's delicious. However, if you're looking for something different, easy, and positively packed with flavor, the Salvadorian panes con pavo, or "turkey bread," may be what you're craving.
In El Salvador, they show their turkeys some love by simmering them in a blend of zesty, aromatic herbs and spices. Common seasonings include nutty and spicy annatto, fresh cracked pepper, garlic, bay leaves, oregano, and even a splash of beer. These ingredients keep the turkey moist during cooking, while also infusing the meat with a rich, complex, deeply savory flavor. Once the turkey is fully cooked, they pull the meat apart into big, succulent pieces and braise it in an ultra-flavorful, tomato-based sauce until very tender. This mix is then stuffed between slices of bread, which the juices from the spice mixture and sauce sink into, melding it with the meat.
How to make your own panes con pavo
If you've already got spicy turkey chili in your crockpot and still have leftover meat on your hands, panes con pavo comes together fairly quickly. The most complicated part of this dish may be sourcing all of the ingredients, which are often available at Mexican grocery stores. Though Mexican and Salvadorian foods are fairly distinct from each other, there's enough overlap that you'll likely be able to find most of the seasonings you need.
If you're making this on short notice, just note that many households in El Salvador have their own recipe for panes con pavo, so it's okay to make adjustments. For instance, it's perfectly okay to build these sandwiches on Mexican bolillos, short baguettes, or Italian rolls. If you noticed that there's no direction to dress the bread with condiments, it's because the meat and sauce are already jam-packed with enough flavor to permeate the entire sandwich.
That being said, you have a range of options when it comes to other, traditional panes con pavo toppings. Crunchy, peppery watercress offers a bright, fresh counterpoint to the tender meat, as do juicy slices of cucumber and tomato. If you can't get enough tangy goodness, paper-thin slices of radish may be your jam. However, if you're not in a hurry, we urge you to whip up some Salvadorian curtido – a delightfully zesty slaw seasoned with jalapeños, oregano, and tangy white vinegar.