Guy Fieri Found His Favorite Montana Fried Chicken Spot On A Family Vacation

Craving a big, greasy piece of fried chicken? There are plenty of spots to get your fix. Kentucky Fried Chicken, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Raising Cane's are all fast food places specializing in delicious chicken meals in many different forms, whether served on a sandwich, a salad, or on its own. However, there are several factors to determine a perfect piece of fried chicken. First, it must have a well-seasoned, crispy coating. Additionally, the chicken must still be moist after being fried. To do so, the chicken needs to have a specific thickness and not be overcooked. The quality of fried chicken varies by place and location, but if you are ever in Montana, celebrity chef Guy Fieri knows of a special, local spot and even showcased it in a 2018 episode of his "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" show.

Fieri stumbled upon Roost Fried Chicken while on a family vacation in Yellowstone — a national park that spans Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. When he featured the casual eatery on his show, it became the first-ever restaurant in Montana to have the honor. In a clip from the Season 29 episode, the chef used all the right words to describe the restaurant's chicken: "It's juicy, it's tender, it's legit." The family-owned establishment is known for its traditional Southern menu that offers a few twists. The restaurant's signature items range from Southern fried chicken and flaky biscuits to cold beer and locally-made ice cream. The menu also offers chicken and waffles and curry chicken salad.