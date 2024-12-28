Easily Clean Your Wine Decanter With This Simple Ingredient

So you know what a wine decanter is, and that they come in all different shapes and sizes. But even the fanciest decanter is susceptible to the harsh reality of red wine stains. Wine is infamously hard to remove because of biomolecules called tannins, which bind to fabric once combined with oxygen. Certain grapes used in wine can also create an even tougher stain to remove if left for too long.

A decanter is used specifically for serving wine, which means that the beverage may be inside the vessel for a long period of time, and will create a deeper stain. This is especially true when it comes to the spectrum of red wines you can drink on any given night. However, one simple ingredient may facilitate the exhausting process of removing these stains, and it's one you may already have in your pantry: rice.

Put simply, rice is a magic ingredient. While there's a common misconception that rice can fix phones damaged by water (Not only is this not backed up by science but it can also damage your phone even more), rice water can promote hair health, and rice granules mixed with water may be the key to removing those pesky stains stuck inside your wine decanter.