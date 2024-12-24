Starbucks' Discontinued Hot Chocolate Was Way Fancier Than Today's Version

For being a behemoth when it comes to cornering the coffee marketplace, Starbucks has had historically big flops over the years. In its defense, the company has tried to innovate and enter different competitive beverage markets, but perhaps it's better off sticking to familiar territory. Take the line of Vivanno smoothies, for example — a short-lived, high-protein meal replacement that attempted to rival the Jamba Juices out there. Or worse, the Mazagran coffee-cola hybrid created with Pepsi-Cola. Let's just say it wasn't long for this world. But sometimes Starbucks comes up with something stellar — and even that just simply flops. That's where the extremely decadent Chantico hot chocolate comes in.

Often referred to as a "drinkable dessert," the Starbucks Chantico — first released in 2005 — was an ultra-rich, textural take on a traditional hot chocolate. A far cry from the hot chocolate served at Starbucks today, it was likened to the drinking chocolate served in Europe. Made from cocoa butter, whole milk, and melted chocolate, it's a chocolate lover's dream. Unfortunately the concoction was only sold at stores for about a year before it was discontinued. Although the luxurious beverage had a bit of a cult following, Starbucks claimed that the drink's inability to be modified to customers' tastes sealed the Chantico's fate. Only available in a 6-ounce cup, with no way to add different flavored syrups or make a lighter version, it wasn't a workable option for regulars who love their drink customizations.