How Italians Turn Raw Eggs And Espresso Into A Decadent Coffee Drink

You may be skeptical of ingesting raw eggs in any form (though really, who doesn't taste the cookie batter?), but let's level with ourselves for a second: When it comes to espresso, Italians know what they're talking about.

Subjectively, one of the best traits of a good cup of coffee, Italian or not, is creaminess, and the classic breakfast companion espresso zabaglione has creaminess in spades. Alongside espresso, it has raw eggs and sugar. A common variation of zabaglione has the coffee swapped for a sweet wine such as Marsala. But if you're sticking with the caffeinated variation and you're determined to try this type of Italian coffee at home, it's pretty simple — the hardest part will be finding the arm strength to beat your mixture to the point of ultimate foaminess.

All you have to do is whisk one or two egg yolks with a generous amount of sugar until the mixture turns a pale yellow color, and then pour the cream over a shot of espresso. You can also pour it over a small amount of coffee made with a moka pot (which, by the way, is a great gift for any coffee lovers in your life).