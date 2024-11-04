How To Tell If Your Salmon Is Perfectly Cooked

Salmon is one of the most delicious fish in the sea, with flaky pink flesh that practically melts in your mouth when cooked properly. But therein lies the problem: It must be cooked properly, or it'll come out dry and chalky. While there are many mistakes people make when cooking salmon, overcooking filets is one of the worst, because it completely changes the taste and texture of what could be a luxurious meal. Fortunately, you don't have to be a pro to cook salmon perfectly; all you need to know are the right tricks.

To tell whether your salmon is done, use a fork (or your finger) to gently press down on the surface of the filet. If it starts to flake along its white stripes, it's done. Alternatively, you can use a food thermometer. While the USDA recommends cooking fish to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, this will produce a well-done, dried-out filet. Instead, shoot for 125 degrees Fahrenheit, for a medium cook that will leave you with a tender, juicy piece of salmon. It's completely safe to eat, as temperatures around 125 degrees are high enough to kill most bacteria, so long as they're maintained for a few minutes.

Another way to check if salmon is cooked is to pay attention to its appearance. Alongside flaking, cooked salmon has an opaque white-pink exterior and a translucent pink center. Moreover, salmon smells more pungent when overcooked, so if things start smelling fishy, you've probably overdone it.