The Store-Bought Pizza Crust That We Ranked As The Worst

A make-your-own-pizza night is the stuff of sleepover legend — and it's just as fun when hosting your grown-up friends today. The only downside is that you have to mix, rise, rest, and roll out enough pizza dough for everyone before your guests arrive. To get to the fun part (aka the toppings bar) faster, there are several store-bought, ready-to-use pizza dough options available at your local supermarket. But which one is the best? Which brand will turn out the best possible pizzas so that your pizza nights become a neighborhood sensation? We have the answer.

Chowhound writer Katie Melynn is an expert when it comes to ranking grocery store staples. She can tell you everything from the best boxed mac and cheese brand to Guy Fieri's best BBQ sauce. Now, she's back with a helpful breakdown of store-bought pizza crusts, ranked from worst to best. Melynn tested various crust options, including a couple that needed to be rolled out and pre-baked, and kept her savory pies simple with sauce, cheese, and sometimes pepperoni. Some products advertised a thin and crispy quality and others had thicker crusts. Melynn tried them all, looking for both the perfect texture and a deliciously subtle flavor.

While all pizza is good pizza, not all pizza crust is good pizza crust. Pizzeria Fasce's pizza crust came in dead last on Melynn's list, losing points for its lack of flavor and hard-to-chew texture. For a more successful pizza night, opt for her highest-ranked option from Whole Foods, the store's 365 brand organic pizza crust.