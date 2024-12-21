Here's Why Your Homemade Tomato Sauce Might Be Turning Pink

A good homemade tomato sauce requires no frills. There's nothing better than sweet, in-season tomatoes, garlic, and herbs atop a tangle of fresh pasta. While most chefs can agree good sauce starts with good ingredients (especially carefully-selected tomatoes), there's a whole world of preparation methods out there. Some recipes require hours of simmering. Others simply request that you drop your ingredients into a blender and hit the button.

While the blender approach makes for quick and convenient cooking, it can also yield a pastel pasta sauce. If you've ever tossed your tomatoes into the blender and watched as your ingredients turned to a pink froth, you've seen the blender blunder in action. Tomato sauce turns orange or a pale pink because the fast-moving blender blades churn lots of air into the sauce. Aerated salsas can acquire a similar rosy look. Luckily, there are a few remedies for returning your tomato sauce to its classic rich-red hue.