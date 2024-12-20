A Milk Frother Is The Key To Making Whipped Honey Foam For Your Morning Coffee

There are so many additions that will give your coffee a flavor boost, from fruits to florals and standards like chocolate and caramel. One mildly controversial coffee additive you need to try is honey. But it's primarily controversial because those who like a straightforward cup of joe — coffee, cream, and sweetener — often find that honey changes the flavor of their brew in an undesirable way. And if that's the case, they should definitely stick with another sweetener. But when used thoughtfully, honey can add a fascinating complexity to specialty drinks.

So if you're open to experimenting with different flavors and textures, don't shy away from honey. Start by using honey to make a light and refreshing honey cold foam by substituting honey for sugar in your go-to cold foam recipe. You can also have actual honey-flavored coffee by whipping the same three ingredients you turn into fluffy Dalgona coffee, substituting honey for the sugar.