A Milk Frother Is The Key To Making Whipped Honey Foam For Your Morning Coffee
There are so many additions that will give your coffee a flavor boost, from fruits to florals and standards like chocolate and caramel. One mildly controversial coffee additive you need to try is honey. But it's primarily controversial because those who like a straightforward cup of joe — coffee, cream, and sweetener — often find that honey changes the flavor of their brew in an undesirable way. And if that's the case, they should definitely stick with another sweetener. But when used thoughtfully, honey can add a fascinating complexity to specialty drinks.
So if you're open to experimenting with different flavors and textures, don't shy away from honey. Start by using honey to make a light and refreshing honey cold foam by substituting honey for sugar in your go-to cold foam recipe. You can also have actual honey-flavored coffee by whipping the same three ingredients you turn into fluffy Dalgona coffee, substituting honey for the sugar.
Whip out the honey and a milk frother
Learning to make airy, creamy cold foam for café-worthy coffee is a game-changer for your morning wake-up routine. Learning to make beverages a coffeehouse charges $8 for is a game-changer for your wallet. To DIY Starbucks' salted honey cold foam, start with a 4-to-1 ratio of milk to honey with a pinch of salt and use your trusty milk frother to whip up a delicious swirl to pour over a glass of iced cold brew. If you don't have one, Amazon sells a USB-C-rechargeable three-speed electric milk frother in loads of fun colors that will get the job done for under $15.
A similar trend you might see when scrolling social media is the Dalgona-like whipped honey coffee. To make it, just whisk honey with a milk frother for 20 minutes until it is foamy and has lightened in color. Then add equal parts (to the honey) instant coffee and hot water and keep blending until you have what is essentially a caramel-colored cloud. Pour it over a glass of ice and milk.
This coffee is perfect as a batch recipe for coffee-and-conversation get-togethers or as a single serving when you're craving that unmatchable whipped honey coffee experience.