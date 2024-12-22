Why Fresh Pumpkin Is Worse Than Canned For Your Pie

If you're worried about ingredients and what extras you might be getting in that can of grocery store pumpkin, in most cases, you needn't be. You can take a quick glance at the label, but in most cases, plain pumpkin is the only ingredient. Most ingredient lists don't share the specific variety of pumpkin, but it's likely a pale, oblong gourd known as a Dickinson pumpkin. As the only pumpkin used by Costco and other bakeries, the Dickinson is prized for its smooth, creamy texture, making it ideal for baking rather than carving. Compared to the labor-intensive process of roasting and pureeing your own — washing, slicing, scraping out the "guts," roasting, and peeling — this ready-to-mix puree only needs a simple crank of a can opener to be used.

Another reason to reach for the grocery store stuff is for ease of measurement. Figuring out exactly how many fresh pumpkins you need for a pie requires math and weighing, but most recipes will just call for one or two cans. If you're attempting to bake a vegan or dairy-free pumpkin pie, leave less up to chance by using canned, as alternative diet recipes can require a delicate approach to nail the perfect firm texture. This is a time to take the shortcut, which pays off in a smooth, decadent pie.

Avoid the headache of runny, watery pie complete with stringy bits from a DIY roasted pumpkin. Instead, buy canned pumpkin and keep things simple for yourself. You can always put that time you've saved by using store-bought pumpkin toward making flaky homemade pie crust instead.