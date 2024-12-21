The Ideal Flour For Pasta Dough With Or Without Eggs

Flour and water. These two essential staple ingredients are the foundation of infinite recipes and boundless culinary bliss. It's a simple formula that sometimes includes eggs, but whether it's a simple, classic bucatini cacio e pepe or you're using a pro tip to make store-bought pasta sauce taste homemade, there's nothing like from-scratch pasta. Fortunately, making pasta dough is pretty simple thanks to this brief ingredient list, however given that flour is such a major part of the recipe, you may wonder what type of flour is best for your pasta project. The answer depends whether you're making an egg-based or egg-free dough.

When working with eggs, you're looking for classic white flour. While the low-protein 00 flour is a gold standard and favored by Italian pasta makers, it may be a bit tougher to find, in which case your go-to all-purpose brand is totally acceptable in a pinch. Just avoid the bleached stuff, since that style can yield less satisfactory results, as it produces less stable starches.

In terms of eggless dough, a higher protein option is your best bet — and the sunny yellow semolina fits the bill here. Steer clear of the standard stuff which is a coarse grind, and grab a bag that's labeled fine, extra fancy, rimacinata, or #1 for a finer flour.