Are Canned Truffles Ever Worth Buying?

If there ever was an ingredient on the level of the Hope Diamond in the culinary world, it's the beloved, highly sought-after, and famously expensive truffle. This fungus has serious fandom with plenty of diners who will go way out of their way, and spend small fortunes, to get their hands on these tiny, tough-to-harvest delights. That said, not everyone can fly to France or Italy, or even shell out the purveyor fee. In those cases, one may seek out other ways to secure a truffle fix, including the considerably more accessible canned version. Although you can more easily get your hands on these edible gems in this format, they're still far from cheap, potentially running nearly $60 for around 7 ounces.

However, the sad truth is that canned truffles fall into the category of canned goods that aren't worth the price tag. One of the most important characterizing qualities of truffles — their signature aroma — is lost in the canning process. This neutering of their natural odor is a consequence of the heat treatment used to preserve them. This also impacts the texture of the truffle, making them nearly impossible to shave or thinly slice — which is often how they're called for in recipes from pizza to pasta to eggs.