Are Canned Truffles Ever Worth Buying?
If there ever was an ingredient on the level of the Hope Diamond in the culinary world, it's the beloved, highly sought-after, and famously expensive truffle. This fungus has serious fandom with plenty of diners who will go way out of their way, and spend small fortunes, to get their hands on these tiny, tough-to-harvest delights. That said, not everyone can fly to France or Italy, or even shell out the purveyor fee. In those cases, one may seek out other ways to secure a truffle fix, including the considerably more accessible canned version. Although you can more easily get your hands on these edible gems in this format, they're still far from cheap, potentially running nearly $60 for around 7 ounces.
However, the sad truth is that canned truffles fall into the category of canned goods that aren't worth the price tag. One of the most important characterizing qualities of truffles — their signature aroma — is lost in the canning process. This neutering of their natural odor is a consequence of the heat treatment used to preserve them. This also impacts the texture of the truffle, making them nearly impossible to shave or thinly slice — which is often how they're called for in recipes from pizza to pasta to eggs.
More ways to taste truffles
Additionally, canned truffles are often packaged with other ingredients, including porcini mushrooms or cream, which dilutes the experience and may interfere with your recipe. It's possible to purchase truffle peelings instead of whole, which are packaged with truffle juice and salt, but the same degraded aroma and texture issues are at play.
Although this may not be the best news for fervent truffle seekers, fortunately there are still ways to experience that celebrated flavor in all its glory. Truffle oil is the secret ingredient to elevating frozen French fries, makes for the fanciest bowl of popcorn, and can be used as a finishing condiment for fresh pasta. You can also find truffle butter, which easily turns your standard weeknight roast chicken into a fine dining meal or seriously upgrades your mac and cheese. You may still run into some lower quality or even fraudulent versions of these products though, so it helps to familiarize yourself with the label clues that indicate the real deal.
Truffle salt, made with dehydrated truffles, is another option for seasoning anything from meat to sweet-savory cookies (seriously), while truffle honey can transform a same-old cheese plate into an unforgettable experience. Regardless of how you choose to use your truffle products, bypassing the canned kind will spare you from a disappointing dish.