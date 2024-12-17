Amp Up The Flavor Of Soy Sauce With A Seasoning Blend

Soy sauce's well-rounded umami flavors make it the perfect pairing for a wide range of food. From succulent vegetable dumplings to savory stews, just a teaspoon of the sauce can transform any dish from basic to a true flavor bomb. Still, even classic flavors like the umami intensity in soy sauce can get too familiar after a time. So, the next time you break out a bottle of soy sauce, try to amp up the flavor with a seasoning blend.

There are so many ways to season soy sauce, so get creative with your additions. To start, why not try your hand at turning regular soy sauce into ponzu? This luxurious Japanese sauce is full of salty, citrusy notes, making for an especially intriguing flavor combination. To make it at home simply combine soy sauce with citrus juice, such as lemon or lime, and some rice vinegar. For even more flavor and added texture, add some kelp and bonito flakes into the mix, and serve alongside a plate of gyoza or sashimi. (Actual measurements will depend on how much sauce you want in a dish, of course.)

This seasoning trick comes especially in handy when using soy sauce to finish dishes as it brings balance to some of the sauce's intense salty flavors. For some other flavorful ideas, read on.