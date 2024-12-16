The Convenient Reason Gordon Ramsay Cuts Bell Peppers Upside Down

Whether you're readying ingredients for that night's dinner or much later use, food prep can be a real pain. The washing, the drying, the peeling, the dicing: It's all just so time consuming, and the primary reason so many recipes take so much longer than they've promised. That's why we'll take even the tiniest shortcuts in the hopes that they'll all add up to a few more meaningful minutes saved. And Gordon Ramsay's bell pepper cutting method does just that.

Ramsay's bell pepper cutting scheme literally flips the fruit on its head. It's only natural to want to handle an item right-side up. Few are cutting fresh apples horizontally, peeling bananas from the bottom, or slicing strawberries from the tip. But everyone's favorite foul-mouthed food personality takes the bottoms-up approach to more efficiently prep the pepper. Demonstrating in an instructional video shared on YouTube, Ramsay first slices off the stalk to make the upturned pepper more stable on the wider base. He then slices down and, critically, around the fruit's center. When you slice all the way through instead, as many people do, you loosen the seeds, which are liable to fly all over the place. Ramsay's method keeps them all together, saving you the headache of cleaning up your cutting board — and, potentially, your kitchen.