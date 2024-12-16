5 Ways You Aren't Using Chopsticks But Should Be

Chopsticks are often seen as a novelty by people in the West and as something only used at restaurants specializing in Asian cuisine. Unfortunately, this means many folks are missing out on one of the most versatile kitchen tools in the world. Although they may seem complicated if you're not familiar with them, with some practice, using chopsticks can become effortless. Soon, they'll feel like an extension of your fingers.

However, these utensils aren't just for eating; in fact, they have a ton of applications that make them invaluable in the kitchen. For instance, chopsticks can be used to easily pit cherries or hold spuds steady when making hasselback-style potatoes for dinner. What makes them so incredible is their versatility and lightweight comfort that other tools like tongs and spatulas just can't match. So, to kick off your new chopstick obsession, here are some innovative ways you can use them in the kitchen.