5 Ways You Aren't Using Chopsticks But Should Be
Chopsticks are often seen as a novelty by people in the West and as something only used at restaurants specializing in Asian cuisine. Unfortunately, this means many folks are missing out on one of the most versatile kitchen tools in the world. Although they may seem complicated if you're not familiar with them, with some practice, using chopsticks can become effortless. Soon, they'll feel like an extension of your fingers.
However, these utensils aren't just for eating; in fact, they have a ton of applications that make them invaluable in the kitchen. For instance, chopsticks can be used to easily pit cherries or hold spuds steady when making hasselback-style potatoes for dinner. What makes them so incredible is their versatility and lightweight comfort that other tools like tongs and spatulas just can't match. So, to kick off your new chopstick obsession, here are some innovative ways you can use them in the kitchen.
Use them as tongs for easier frying and grilling
How often have you gotten frustrated while trying to flip something on the grill or in a pan with a spatula, tongs, or a fork? Sometimes, it seems like no matter how hard you try, you just can't quite get a grip. Well, that's where chopsticks can help you out. Because they're so slender and can mimic your fingers, picking up and flipping things like meat, veggies, or pancakes is almost effortless.
Long chopsticks designed for cooking, like these 16.5-inch chopsticks from Rockhouse, are perfect for this task. They're long enough that you won't have to worry about getting your hand too close to the heat, which is especially useful for flipping food on a hot grill or frying foods in blistering oil.
Mix up some perfect scrambled eggs
You might not think of breakfast when looking at chopsticks, but honestly, they're the secret tool required for making the best scrambled eggs ever. This is because chopsticks can be used to break the egg curds into smaller pieces than you'd get with a spatula or fork.
Moreover, they make beating the eggs a lot easier than a fork or whisk, as their slender design allows you to puncture the yolks and effortlessly mix everything together. Plus, they're much easier to clean. Additionally, wooden chopsticks are safe to use with nonstick pans, meaning you can quickly scramble your eggs without worrying about damaging your pan's nonstick coating.
Plucking your bread from the toaster
Few things are as frustrating as your toast getting stuck in the toaster. For whatever reason, sometimes it just doesn't pop up enough, and you're left having to try and delicately dig it out. Fortunately, chopsticks make this super easy, and they keep your fingers well away from the hot metal. Because they are so slender, they can easily slip in and pluck out your bread without damaging it.
Not only does this make getting stuck toast and bagels out easier, but it can also be much safer than using a fork. Seriously, even if it's unplugged, a fork can damage your toaster, which could either give you an electric shock or even start a fire. It's not something to play around with.
Check if your pasta is al dente
If you need to know whether pasta is al dente or not, the best method is to fish a noodle out and give it a try. Unfortunately, noodles are slippery, and trying to grab just one with a spoon or fork is like playing that infuriating claw game at an arcade. This is another place where chopsticks shine because they can easily pick any noodle out of the boiling water, so you can test if it's done.
Likewise, chopsticks can make portioning spaghetti noodles easy because you can grab a bunch and quickly transport them to a bowl. They're also great for picture-perfect plating because they're a bit like tweezers, allowing you to position noodles with precision.
Easily grab food from jars
When it comes to jarred foods like olives or pickles, it can be really difficult to get out what you need without either dunking your fingers in or fumbling with a fork. Things get even more tricky if the jar is small. Well, unlike your fingers or a fork, chopsticks have no trouble reaching into even the smallest jars and plucking out individual pieces. This makes them an absolute lifesaver for both snacking and putting together something like a charcuterie board. Gone are the days of fighting to spear that last olive in the jar as it floats around, taunting you.
As a bonus tip, chopsticks are also great for eating other messy foods, like Cheetos. Instead of dunking your hands in the bag and getting cheese powder all over your fingers, use chopsticks to eat them like a champ. Of course, some people live to get that cheese dust on their fingers. Instead, you may want to use this for snacks that will leave a spicy residue on your fingers, which could lead to your eyes and other parts of your skin to eventually feel the burn.