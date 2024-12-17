Why You Shouldn't Use Soap To Wash Your Molcajete

It's an amazing feeling to have a kitchen stocked with actually useful specialty tools and equipment to make the meals of your dreams. With this blessing comes responsibility; many pans and gadgets must be given special treatment to ensure they last a long time. One of the best-known examples is, of course, cleaning a cast iron skillet. There's another kitchen tool you can add to the list: the molcajete.

A molcajete is a mortar and pestle traditionally used in Mexico, tracing back to pre-Hispanic times and the Aztecs. This kitchen tool is made from porous volcanic rock or gray granite, with a bowl-like shape; the pestle component is made from the same stone and is called tejolote.This tool is not only used for making the best guacamole or salsa, but it is also handy for grinding Mexican staples such as spices, herbs, nuts, and seeds. The solid stone material can withstand hard pressure and repeated pounding and grinding. Sometimes, it is used as a serving dish, perfect keeping for big, hearty soups or queso dips warm.

Molcajete's ragged texture is perfect for grinding, and it is also exactly why soap should not be used to clean it. Soap residue can easily get trapped in the small crevices and pockets, leaving an undesirable soapy aftertaste in the food. After many uses, the molcajete starts to become well-seasoned — like a cast-iron — infusing flavor into salsas and dishes, and soap can strip that away.