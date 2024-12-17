Why You Shouldn't Use Soap To Wash Your Molcajete
It's an amazing feeling to have a kitchen stocked with actually useful specialty tools and equipment to make the meals of your dreams. With this blessing comes responsibility; many pans and gadgets must be given special treatment to ensure they last a long time. One of the best-known examples is, of course, cleaning a cast iron skillet. There's another kitchen tool you can add to the list: the molcajete.
A molcajete is a mortar and pestle traditionally used in Mexico, tracing back to pre-Hispanic times and the Aztecs. This kitchen tool is made from porous volcanic rock or gray granite, with a bowl-like shape; the pestle component is made from the same stone and is called tejolote.This tool is not only used for making the best guacamole or salsa, but it is also handy for grinding Mexican staples such as spices, herbs, nuts, and seeds. The solid stone material can withstand hard pressure and repeated pounding and grinding. Sometimes, it is used as a serving dish, perfect keeping for big, hearty soups or queso dips warm.
Molcajete's ragged texture is perfect for grinding, and it is also exactly why soap should not be used to clean it. Soap residue can easily get trapped in the small crevices and pockets, leaving an undesirable soapy aftertaste in the food. After many uses, the molcajete starts to become well-seasoned — like a cast-iron — infusing flavor into salsas and dishes, and soap can strip that away.
How to properly clean a molcajete
It may seem impossible to get a molcajete totally clean with its porous texture and without soap — but there are a few tips and tricks to keep it well-maintained for years to come. The best tool to have on hand is a stiff brush, which can be used with warm water to scrub and rinse any remaining food particles. Keep a stiff brush on hand that is only used for the molcajete — this ensures that there will be no contamination with soap or other cleaning products.
For tough residues, salt or rice can be added to the bowl and used as an abrasive. A paste of baking soda and water or salt and lime juice is another option that effectively clears out the porous surface. Once the molcajete, as well as the tejolote, has been properly scrubbed and rinsed, it is important to let it completely air dry before storing away — this prevents the growth of moisture-loving bacteria.
If it's your first time using a molcajete, know that it is necessary to season it before the first use (just as you would season a cast iron pan as well). Use the tejolote to grind either coarse salt or uncooked rice in the bowl until the natural abrasives are turned into powder — this eliminates any loose rock particles. The powder will likely turn a grayish color — repeat this step with fresh salt or rice until the powder comes out clean.