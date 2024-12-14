If You Don't Have A Meat Thermometer, Reach For This Cake Tool To Test Steak Doneness

In the wide world of single-task kitchen tools — those often made-for-TV gadgets that perform one task other than collecting dust — some are actually more versatile than you'd think. A meat thermometer itself is kind of a good example, being that you can, of course, also use it for fish, poultry, and even candy making. And, on the flip side, absent a proper meat thermometer, you can also swap the tool for a cake tester, a very thin, metal skewer with a heat-resistant end, to check a steak's temperature and guesstimate its doneness in a pinch.

But first, as always, some words of caution. This tip, which we first spied over on the OXO Good Tips blog, actually calls for a part of your body, your literal own flesh and hopefully not blood, to gauge the meat's heat. OXO tapped New York City chef Shane McBride to share the daredevil method. McBride told the blog that it's a fairly common professional technique that he picked up at Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern and Craft restaurant. And it's as simple as piercing the steak with the skewer for long enough for the cake tester to come to temperature (10 seconds or so) before removing and pressing it to a heat-sensitive body part, like your neck, for evaluation. Imagine, with all those food safety concerns you're trying to avoid in the kitchen, this is what the experts are up to.