Superman Ice Cream Is A Mashup Of Mystery Flavors And A Midwestern Staple

While the Man of Steel had a hearty appetite in the historic comic book series (one of his favorite dishes being beef bourguignon — accompanied by ketchup), you may not have witnessed Superman eating a whole lot of dessert. Perhaps the lack of clues from those pages is why the frozen scoops that bear his name are a bit of a mystery. So what exactly is the colorful flavor known as Superman ice cream?

The answer is a little vague, and seems to lack any hard and fast rules. Just as the name of the ice cream may vary (from Super Moo to Super Rainbow to Super Kid, among others), so too may its trio of flavors. The red can be anything from cherry to bubblegum to strawberry, the yellow might be vanilla, lemon, or banana, and you may find the blue section to taste of blueberry, blue raspberry, vanilla, or yet another tough-to-define option known as Blue Moon.

The Meijer grocery store chain produces its own version called Scooperman, but while the label calls out a combination of vanilla, black cherry, and Blue Moon, the ingredient list offers no additional insight into this last one — simply citing natural and artificial flavors. As it turns out, not even history can offer a definitive answer as to what Superman tastes like, but it does provide some inspiration.