The Humble History Of Ingles Supermarket Chains

If you haven't spent much time in rural pockets of the South, the name probably doesn't ring a bell. But for anyone who has, Ingles is a household name. The grocery chain retailer falls on the smaller side of the grocery spectrum, even compared to other region players like Publix, the undisputed Southern grocery staple. Smaller as it may be, Ingles is a mainstay across pockets of the South, with stores spanning the Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia, mostly in rural regions. Its nearly 200 stores boast amenities beyond just groceries — its own pharmacies, gas stations, and like many American chain groceries, an impressive deli section. But Ingle's roots are something of a rags-to-riches tale, as far as retail origin stories go.

First opening doors in 1963, the original Ingles was built in Asheville, NC by Robert Ingle, whose entrepreneurial spirit and roots in the grocery business ran generations deep. His grandfather, Franklin Pierce Ingles, ran an Asheville-area grocery store as far back as the 1890s, and his father too ran a grocery store of his own. After attending university and serving in the military in the Korean War, Robert Ingle returned in 1960 at age 27 to his hometown of Ashevillle, where he'd follow in the well-trodden family footsteps and become the third generation to launch a grocery business. To raise the money, Ingle worked post-college at another Asheville grocery store, saving and relying on family resources until he had enough to finance his own store.