Reach For A Classic Pantry Staple For Perfectly Seasoned Steaks Every Time

A good steak is a serious treat under just about any circumstance — whether as a weeknight staple meal or a special occasion centerpiece. That said, it can easily go south if it's not well-seasoned. Given the investment of time and grocery dollars (not to mention major anticipation) this can be a pretty disappointing outcome.

Fortunately for the meat-loving home cook, there's a simple single-ingredient hack that will guarantee you avoid a steak seasoning disaster — and that's onion soup mix. This stuff may make for a crave-worthy potato salad, but once you consider the ingredient list, you can see why it's ideal for a steak seasoning.

With both onions and onion powder, sugar, soy sauce, and salt, this package is a self-contained powerhouse blend that checks all the most critical culinary boxes. The alliums and soy bring umami, while the sugar and salt give a one-two punch of flavor-boosting power sure to bring out the best in your beef.