Reach For A Classic Pantry Staple For Perfectly Seasoned Steaks Every Time
A good steak is a serious treat under just about any circumstance — whether as a weeknight staple meal or a special occasion centerpiece. That said, it can easily go south if it's not well-seasoned. Given the investment of time and grocery dollars (not to mention major anticipation) this can be a pretty disappointing outcome.
Fortunately for the meat-loving home cook, there's a simple single-ingredient hack that will guarantee you avoid a steak seasoning disaster — and that's onion soup mix. This stuff may make for a crave-worthy potato salad, but once you consider the ingredient list, you can see why it's ideal for a steak seasoning.
With both onions and onion powder, sugar, soy sauce, and salt, this package is a self-contained powerhouse blend that checks all the most critical culinary boxes. The alliums and soy bring umami, while the sugar and salt give a one-two punch of flavor-boosting power sure to bring out the best in your beef.
Ways to add onion soup powder to your steak
There are a few ways to work this flavor into your favorite steak preparation. If you're a fan of country-style steak, which is dredged in flour and pan-fried, you can whip up a complementary gravy with this mix. Cooking a single packet with about 1 tablespoon of flour and 2 cups of water will yield a deliciously creamy sauce you can spoon over your dinner.
Another option is to create a glaze. In this case, you'll simmer that same packet of mix along with 1 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of vinegar (like red wine vinegar) for a few minutes. Once it has reduced and thickened a bit, you'll have a tasty, drizzle-able new topping. If you'd prefer to keep it simple, however, you can easily rub your meat with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle the contents of the package over about 1 ½ pounds of steak — just as you would any seasoning blend before cooking. If you want to replicate the experience of that classic French onion soup, you can embellish your meat with cheese (even making a simple but heavenly swap to the classic options), and cook it in a little beef broth for extra depth of flavor.
Once your meal is prepare, serve along with a classic side like rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes or Caesar salad. But no matter how you choose to style your French onion steak, this pantry staple will be a seasoning game-changer.