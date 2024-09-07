The Tastiest Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Made With A Throwaway Ingredient

You may have some sourdough discard in your fridge that's been there for a while as you wait for an opportunity to use it. For the best results with baked goods, use sourdough starter within about a week. The discard will get sourer over time, which could negatively impact the flavor of your cookies. Make sure to always store your sourdough discard in the fridge to avoid this happening more quickly, too.

Depending on how often you feed your starter, you may have a lot more sourdough discard than you can use. After all, chocolate chip cookies are not something you typically bake every day. The good news is that there are tons of recipes that benefit from the addition of sourdough discard, and not all of them are sweet, which means that if your starter has been sitting for a while it might still be okay to use.

The fermented mixture is also delicious in pizza dough, scallion pancakes, and savory biscuits to name just a few. In fact, once you start experimenting with sourdough discard, you'll find that you throw hardly any away.