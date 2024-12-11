The Umami Addition Your Canned Gravy Needs

Regardless of when and how you incorporate it into your favorite meals, making gravy from scratch requires some work. Broadly speaking, gravy is a combination of fat, flour, and liquid that's been simmered with seasonings and herbs until it reaches a thick, saucy consistency. When all that extra elbow grease sounds more taxing than rewarding, canned or jarred gravy is a convenient solution. However, its flavor doesn't always stack up to the savory, meaty taste of homemade gravy. Enter miso paste, the must-have ingredient for jazzing up packaged gravy.

Miso is a traditional Japanese condiment made by fermenting soybeans with koji fungus, cultures, and salt water. A creamy umami bomb that requires only a small amount to transform a dish, miso brings a deceptively meaty flavor to boring canned gravy. Not only does miso paste provide packaged gravy with a depth of flavor similar to a homemade batch, but it's also quick and easy to integrate, maintaining the fuss-free convenience you were hoping for.

To introduce miso into packaged gravy, simply whisk in a small amount while simmering the sauce over the stove until it's fully integrated. Be careful not to boil miso, as this can destroy its powerhouse nutritional makeup and diminish its savory flavor, compromising the quality of the final product. Bear in mind that a little bit of miso goes a long way, which means you can use the leftover paste to enhance instant ramen, plain buttered noodles, and salad dressings.