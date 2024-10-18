Is It Safe To Refreeze Ground Beef That's Already Been Thawed?

We've all planned to cook one night, pulled some meat out of the freezer, and then found that life has other plans for us. When you have to mix up your meal plan or grab some emergency takeout, that doesn't change the fact that you just thawed out a hunk of ground beef. Unless you know you're definitely going to cook that beef up very soon, despite the change of plans, the immediate impulse might be to toss it right back in the freezer.

But how safe is it to refreeze ground beef that has already been thawed? In most cases, it's safe to refreeze ground beef. However, it's worth noting that there are some caveats to that depending on how you thawed your meat and how long it has been thawed for. Additionally, while it's safe to do so, thawing and then refreezing ground beef will have a negative effect on its quality. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes that "there may be a loss of quality due to the moisture lost through thawing." So while it's safe to refreeze and cook with it later, you might want to make sure that you're cooking a meal where the texture and moistness of the meat isn't going to be a focal point.