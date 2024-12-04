A National Recall Of Popular Vegetable Medleys Has Been Announced Due To E. Coli

After a nationwide recall of organic baby and whole carrots due to possible E. coli contamination in November, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced another related recall on December 2. This most recent recall is targeted at fresh vegetable mixes from distributor 4Earth Farms that could contain carrots sourced from Grimmway Farms, the carrot producer that initiated the earlier recall that went into effect November 16. While no illness or death has been reported to 4Earth Farms, the distributor is taking action to err on the side of caution.

The specific products to check your kitchen for are fresh, packaged vegetable mixes produced by brands Wild Harvest, Marketside, 4Earth Farms, and Grimmway. The products in question will have the label of "organic vegetable medley," "vegetable medley," or "stir fry medley" and the FDA has shared a list of specific UPC codes to look out for. These products will have a best by date ranging from September 7, 2024 to November 02, 2024, so they will already be expired by several weeks.

This secondary recall is not as extensive as the first, affecting only a handful of retailers including Sprouts Farmer's Market, Albert's Organic, Walmart, O.K. Produce, UNFI, and Kennedy Produce. Only retailers located in the states of Florida, California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Minnesota, and Illinois are affected.