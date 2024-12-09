The Difference Between Solid Vs Chunk Canned Tuna
When it comes to canned convenience, few foods top tuna. This protein-packed fish offers a tasty yet satiating quality that's surprisingly malleable. Employ it in classics like tuna salad or upgrade your canned tuna with innovative twists, crafting clever dishes like a tuna mousse or burger.
Regardless of what you're cooking, you'll want to know what's contained in the can. Fifteen species of tuna exist and most of them are commercially fished and processed. You've likely already heard of the more popular types like albacore and skipjack, which each come with distinct tastes and textures. Furthering variety are the different tuna processing styles, which also impact flavor and consistency.
The two predominant types of canned tuna are solid and chunk — you've likely glanced at such labels on cans and not given them a second thought. As per their names, the two refer to the texture and how they're processed. Solid tuna hails from a whole cut, while chunk accumulates smaller scrap-like bits of flesh. Multiple factors go into achieving each canning type, which has its own merits for using in different dishes, making the details worth distinguishing.
Solid canned tuna comes from one large cut
Solid canned tuna goes through a more minimal processing style than the chunk variety. The flesh is sourced from a single steak and distributed among cans. It undergoes a single round of heating, typically without further additions. The can is then sealed, trapping the fish's natural juice and flavor. You'll typically find solid canned tuna containing a specific species.
This process leads to solid tuna retaining more texture in prepared dishes. The flesh falls apart into larger pieces, with a firmer consistency. By way of a less intensive heat application, the fish retains its moisture and natural flavor nicely. So go for a solid tuna when you're looking for more integrity or a meatier consistency in a tuna sandwich; you can even top pasta with the no-cook ingredient. In dishes that put tuna front and center, the solid variety is generally the preferred type as it's a more natural format for preserving the fish.
Smaller tuna pieces go into the chunk canned style
Meanwhile, the chunk style — also called chunk light— combines tuna pieces from across the fish. Sourced from varying parts, and often using different species in the case of light varieties, this tuna goes through two rounds of cooking. First, the fish are cooked separately, then mixed together, followed by an additional round of heat application. Oftentimes, liquid or stabilizers are added in order to achieve a desired consistency.
As a result, chunk canned tuna contains a medley of differently sized pieces that tend to be smaller in size than those in a can of solid tuna. The flavor's typically less pronounced, and once the liquid is drained, the fish is more prone to drying. This canned tuna variety is still an excellent candidate for fillings, especially when combined with moist ingredients. Covered in mayo or another dressing, it's the type commonly employed in a tuna salad, enhanced with roasted garlic for flavor. There's no reason to shy away from using this fish type, just account for the processing method by adding extra moisture and flavor as needed.