The Difference Between Solid Vs Chunk Canned Tuna

When it comes to canned convenience, few foods top tuna. This protein-packed fish offers a tasty yet satiating quality that's surprisingly malleable. Employ it in classics like tuna salad or upgrade your canned tuna with innovative twists, crafting clever dishes like a tuna mousse or burger.

Regardless of what you're cooking, you'll want to know what's contained in the can. Fifteen species of tuna exist and most of them are commercially fished and processed. You've likely already heard of the more popular types like albacore and skipjack, which each come with distinct tastes and textures. Furthering variety are the different tuna processing styles, which also impact flavor and consistency.

The two predominant types of canned tuna are solid and chunk — you've likely glanced at such labels on cans and not given them a second thought. As per their names, the two refer to the texture and how they're processed. Solid tuna hails from a whole cut, while chunk accumulates smaller scrap-like bits of flesh. Multiple factors go into achieving each canning type, which has its own merits for using in different dishes, making the details worth distinguishing.