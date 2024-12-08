The Reason 24-Hour Grocery Stores Have Become A Thing Of The Past

While COVID-19 forced us to change many things about our weekly schedule, avid night owls (or those who simply want to avoid large crowds at Costco and similar stores) have noticed that their pre-pandemic plans of late-night shopping have still not come into fruition again nearly five years later. While Walmart used to be known for their 24-hour, 7-days-a-week schedule, the company decided to change its hours in 2020 to only stay open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at most locations. Unfortunately for those who desperately need a midnight trip to the grocery store, Walmart Press Office Director Joe Pennington told KTLA that "there are no current plans to return" to the store's old 24/7 schedule.

Most of the former 24-hour grocery stores and supermarkets have overlapping reasons as to why they won't be returning to these around-the-clock hours. One of the main issues with keeping an always-open schedule is the lack of staffing. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Director of Industry and Education Partnerships Charley Ayres told KCEN-TV that nearly a quarter of the over 8,000 retail job postings belonged to Walmart. This grocery staffing issue is not unique to Walmart, though, as grocers around the country are reporting that it is nearly impossible to find workers due to quickly changing trends and difficulties in retaining employees. Supply chain issues and overnight restocking and cleaning can also contribute to supermarkets closing earlier. Combined, these factors suggest that never-closing stores may be relics of the past.