The Reason 24-Hour Grocery Stores Have Become A Thing Of The Past
While COVID-19 forced us to change many things about our weekly schedule, avid night owls (or those who simply want to avoid large crowds at Costco and similar stores) have noticed that their pre-pandemic plans of late-night shopping have still not come into fruition again nearly five years later. While Walmart used to be known for their 24-hour, 7-days-a-week schedule, the company decided to change its hours in 2020 to only stay open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at most locations. Unfortunately for those who desperately need a midnight trip to the grocery store, Walmart Press Office Director Joe Pennington told KTLA that "there are no current plans to return" to the store's old 24/7 schedule.
Most of the former 24-hour grocery stores and supermarkets have overlapping reasons as to why they won't be returning to these around-the-clock hours. One of the main issues with keeping an always-open schedule is the lack of staffing. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Director of Industry and Education Partnerships Charley Ayres told KCEN-TV that nearly a quarter of the over 8,000 retail job postings belonged to Walmart. This grocery staffing issue is not unique to Walmart, though, as grocers around the country are reporting that it is nearly impossible to find workers due to quickly changing trends and difficulties in retaining employees. Supply chain issues and overnight restocking and cleaning can also contribute to supermarkets closing earlier. Combined, these factors suggest that never-closing stores may be relics of the past.
Shoppers yearn for 24-hour schedules
Despite the many reasons preventing grocery stores from staying open 24/7, consumers are reasonably upset. The return of 24-hour grocery stores is a frequent topic on online forums, and most responses conclude that this schedule seems unlikely to make a comeback. One Reddit user compared the change to bag fees from airlines: "Once they're there, if they save or make money, they are not going back."
Many issues can come up during the hours that grocery stores' doors are closed, like needing medication for a migraine or a midnight snack (Bobby Flay's favorite requires a bunch of ingredients you may not have on hand when cravings strike). However, all hope may not be lost for those in need of a late night pick-me-up. Many cities often have their own markets and gas stations that are open all night, or at least past midnight, so common items like candy, soda, or other small treats may still be available to customers at any time of day. Although most popular grocery stores do not plan to go back to a 24/7 schedule, keep an eye out for lesser-known or local grocers who never deserted their night owl customers.