Andrew Zimmern's Money-Saving Grocery Shopping Advice Is Lowkey Genius

When it comes to saving some cash while grocery shopping, author and celeb chef Andrew Zimmern has a trick or two up his sleeve, and most of them revolve around finding seriously good deals on food at local Mexican and Asian stores. Trips to these outlets allow him to bring home the freshest shallots, cabbage, bok choy, ginger, and mustard greens. Same goes for apples and oranges.

In short, Zimmern gets good deals on pretty much everything, and for good reason. Most of these stores don't come with the same kind of high overhead costs that big grocery shops do. Further, the prices at Asian, Indian, Mexican, and other similar markets often beat those of even the most pocket-friendly alternatives, like Trader Joe's or Costco — again, because of those lower operating costs.

Despite offering some of the best prices in town on groceries, many of these stores remain some of the best-kept cost-saving secrets in town. You'll find items like dried beans for $.69 a pound, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. Here's everything they have to offer.