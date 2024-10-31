Starbucks Is Reversing A Big COVID Policy Change

It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous effect on the restaurant industry. For some eateries, it was necessary to remove elements from the restaurant that were too difficult to keep COVID-compliant — and that applied to the condiment bar at Starbucks. Pre-pandemic, every location of the coffee chain had a small counter with different types of milk, sweeteners, and spices folks could use to customize their coffee themselves. However, since the middle of 2020, all condiment bars have been removed, and all customization requests, no matter how small, have to be done by the barista. As important as this change was at the time to keep people safe, it has since become a bit of an annoyance for customers and, one would assume, baristas. But luckily for the coffee-lovers out there, the condiment bar is about to make a comeback.

During Starbucks' most recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Brian Niccol revealed a few big changes for the business. On the call, Niccol announced, "We plan to bring back condiment coffee bars in all our cafés by early 2025. It's a great customer experience and will help with speed of service." Hopefully, this will make your favorite genius Starbucks ordering hacks even easier.