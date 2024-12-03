The Symbolism Behind The Greek Christmas Eve Bread Christopsomo

The annual preparation and sharing of Christopsomo, which translates to Christmas bread or Christ's bread, is an ancient Greek tradition practiced for thousands of years. As is true in many faiths, bread holds great meaning for members of the Greek Orthodox Church. Often called the staff of life, bread symbolizes Christ himself, who is said to be the bread of life. And in Greece, altar bread is called "prosforo," a symbolic offering of our life for Christ.

Typically made a day or two before it's eaten on Christmas Day, Christopsomo is a sweet, fragrant bread made with nuts and (sometimes) dried fruits. The shiny, round loaves are created with extra care and high quality ingredients. After all, the intention with which Christopsomo is made is integral to the providence of the family. Even the sharing of Christopsomo is steeped in meaning and tradition, with the head of the household making a ritual crossing over the bread, and then cutting and serving pieces to family and friends, along with a spoken wish along the lines of "Merry Christmas" and "good health." Everything about Christopsomo, from the bread's shape and decorations to its ingredients, hold meaning for not only the holiday, but for the family's fortunes in the coming year.