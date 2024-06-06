Costco's 5-Pound Mixed Berry Cheesecake Comes With An Equally Hefty Price Tag

It's no secret that Costco is the go-to destination for re-stocking your pantry, but it's also one of the best stores to shop at when you need to satisfy a sweet tooth. The wholesaler's bakery is chock-full of tasty treats, whether you're craving a fresh, flaky croissant (or 12) or a luxuriously rich tuxedo cake. And, of course, who could forget the famous pumpkin pie, which is shockingly cheap and super delicious? While Costco has a set of signature baked goods, the company's not afraid to try new things in the kitchen — or bring back previous hits. One of the bakery's latest comebacks? A mixed berry cheesecake so large that calling it big would be an understatement. The cake has popped up in stores in years past, and it's back on shelves this summer after a hiatus, leading many shoppers to discover it for the first time.

Advertisement

Featuring a sweet graham cracker crust, rich cheesecake filling, layer of sour cream, and mixed fruit topping, Costco's mixed berry cheesecake is one of its heftiest desserts yet, weighing in at a whopping 5 pounds, 10 ounces. That makes it fit to feed a crowd or satisfy a large household's cravings for at least a week. The dessert's main downside? It isn't cheap, boasting a high price tag of $22.99. This is an increase of several dollars from its 2018 price of $16.99, though the 2018 version of the cake was 2 ounces lighter.

Additionally, while it's made with a jammy concoction of cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries — all seasonal fruits ripe for eating in the summertime — the dessert may be more sour than sweet, similar to its pastry-based predecessor, Costco's four berry pie. Anyone who likes a little tartness to cut through a creamy cheesecake's richness probably won't mind that, but the steep price and slightly sour topping has led to a mixed reception.

Advertisement