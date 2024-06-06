Costco's 5-Pound Mixed Berry Cheesecake Comes With An Equally Hefty Price Tag
It's no secret that Costco is the go-to destination for re-stocking your pantry, but it's also one of the best stores to shop at when you need to satisfy a sweet tooth. The wholesaler's bakery is chock-full of tasty treats, whether you're craving a fresh, flaky croissant (or 12) or a luxuriously rich tuxedo cake. And, of course, who could forget the famous pumpkin pie, which is shockingly cheap and super delicious? While Costco has a set of signature baked goods, the company's not afraid to try new things in the kitchen — or bring back previous hits. One of the bakery's latest comebacks? A mixed berry cheesecake so large that calling it big would be an understatement. The cake has popped up in stores in years past, and it's back on shelves this summer after a hiatus, leading many shoppers to discover it for the first time.
Featuring a sweet graham cracker crust, rich cheesecake filling, layer of sour cream, and mixed fruit topping, Costco's mixed berry cheesecake is one of its heftiest desserts yet, weighing in at a whopping 5 pounds, 10 ounces. That makes it fit to feed a crowd or satisfy a large household's cravings for at least a week. The dessert's main downside? It isn't cheap, boasting a high price tag of $22.99. This is an increase of several dollars from its 2018 price of $16.99, though the 2018 version of the cake was 2 ounces lighter.
Additionally, while it's made with a jammy concoction of cherries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries — all seasonal fruits ripe for eating in the summertime — the dessert may be more sour than sweet, similar to its pastry-based predecessor, Costco's four berry pie. Anyone who likes a little tartness to cut through a creamy cheesecake's richness probably won't mind that, but the steep price and slightly sour topping has led to a mixed reception.
Is the fruity cheesecake worth it? Members have mixed feelings
Since Costco is well-known for its great deals, it can be hard for people to rationalize shelling out over $20 for a dessert — even if it is huge. Many of the bakery's other treats trend on the cheaper side, such as the key lime pie priced at $15.99. However, compared to Costco's standard cheesecake — which weighs 4 ½ pounds, costs around $24, and is one of the bakery's more underwhelming items due to its plainness — the nearly 6-pound mixed berry cheesecake is a flavorful bargain. For about $1 less, it offers over an extra pound of creamy goodness. Additionally, since the plain one is pre-sliced into 16 servings but the berry is not, you can expect to get a few extra slices out of its berry counterpart — all while saving a buck.
The fruity cheesecake's slight sourness may appeal to some customers, since many of Costco's other desserts are very decadent. In a Reddit post discussing the dessert, one user commented, "The mixed berry topping was more tart than I thought it would be. It's not overly sweet which is nice." Another person gave it high praise: "Best non-chocolate cheesecake I've ever had. My wife said top five and she's a cheesecake connoisseur." However, the dessert may be hit-or-miss, as one user wrote, "I was the only one in our home who thought it was ok, and it seemed expensive." Clearly, the only way to know if you'll like the mixed berry cheesecake is to try it yourself.
Want something sweeter? Try these other Costco desserts
While Costco's bakery is constantly churning out desserts, not all of them are created equal. In the case of the mixed berry cheesecake, which is perhaps comparable to predecessors like the Costco four berry pie, some aren't to everyone's liking. If you're a fan of a tart treat, you'll probably like it. But if you prefer a huge dessert that's certifiably sweet, there are plenty of other ones worth snagging while shopping at the warehouse.
Searching for an extra-large pie that's extra rich? For $19.99, you can snag Costco's chocolate peanut butter pie, which combines two classic favorites into one delicious dessert. Plus, it comes close to the cheesecake's size at almost 5 pounds, making it a perfect choice for potlucks and parties. For a similarly creamy and super sweet dessert, Costco's banana cream pie is available for only $15.99 and weighs almost 3 ½ pounds. Pop a piece in the freezer for a cold summertime treat.
If you'd prefer something similar to the mixed berry cheesecake but that's simpler in flavor, there's another fruit-topped option: Costco's cherry cheesecake. Like its counterpart, it costs $22.99, but is topped with the same cherries used in the bakery's Danishes, which are arguably some of the store's most beloved baked goods. So, even if you're not big on berries, there's a Costco dessert to satisfy every sweet tooth — no matter what you're in the mood for.