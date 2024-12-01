What Makes English-Style Old Ale Unique?

In general, beer is made from four main ingredients: hops, malt, water, and yeast. In the case of an English-style old ale, its distinctive character comes largely from one of those elements — the yeast.

Because an old ale falls on a higher range of alcohol by volume (typically with somewhere between six and nine percent) than something like a classic pilsner (which hovers closer to five percent), it requires a yeast variety that can withstand this potency. Those special strains may boast particular flavors of their own as well, including notes of dark fruit or a touch of tartness — all contributing to the beer's unique personality and depth.

The higher alcohol, combined with a fuller body and this stronger yeast, also helps an old ale withstand an aging process that lighter or hoppy beers that degrade quickly cannot. Over the course of that resting time — which can span years in some cases — the yeast's character evolves and develops more unique flavor characteristics that define the style of old ales.