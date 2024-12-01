What Makes English-Style Old Ale Unique?
In general, beer is made from four main ingredients: hops, malt, water, and yeast. In the case of an English-style old ale, its distinctive character comes largely from one of those elements — the yeast.
Because an old ale falls on a higher range of alcohol by volume (typically with somewhere between six and nine percent) than something like a classic pilsner (which hovers closer to five percent), it requires a yeast variety that can withstand this potency. Those special strains may boast particular flavors of their own as well, including notes of dark fruit or a touch of tartness — all contributing to the beer's unique personality and depth.
The higher alcohol, combined with a fuller body and this stronger yeast, also helps an old ale withstand an aging process that lighter or hoppy beers that degrade quickly cannot. Over the course of that resting time — which can span years in some cases — the yeast's character evolves and develops more unique flavor characteristics that define the style of old ales.
The X factor of ale yeast
Ale yeast in general is fruitier and more expressive than the dryer, more neutral yeasts used for lagers (which produce beers often described as crisp). When fresh, the yeast character of an old ale can range from stone fruit to vanilla to raisin, but as it ages, it can take on an oxidative quality. While oxidation is viewed as a flaw in most styles, here, it contributes a nutty, almost sherry-esque note reminiscent of wine, which is not only acceptable for the style, but pleasant and desirable.
If you have a bottle of English-style old ale on hand and want to try your hand at cellaring the beer, it's important to do so under the right circumstances. Unlike wine, you don't want to lay the bottle on its side, but rather store it upright, preferably in a dark space like a closet or basement. You'll want to make sure the temperature is around 55 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit and that there aren't major fluctuations to humidity.
When you're ready to enjoy your old ale, brush up on the types of beer glasses and when to use them — a snifter is a solid choice here. You can pair it with an herb-roasted beef tenderloin or perfect boneless leg of lamb, or even a dessert made with complementary dark fruit and spices. Whether you're a craft beer loyalist or are new to the wide world of suds, enjoying an English-style old ale is a unique experience.