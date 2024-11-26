Bird Flu Virus Sparks Raw Milk Recall In California
A batch of raw milk produced and sold in California has just been recalled due to bird flu contamination. On Sunday, California's Department of Public Health advised consumers not to drink the recalled product. As of now, there have been no illnesses linked to the milk in question. However, the products affected are currently being pulled from shelves. The raw milk impacted by this recall comes from a Fresno farm called Raw Farm LLC. Both ½ gallon and quart-sized milk products under the lot ID 20241109 have been recalled. These products have a best-by label of November 27, 2024. Pasteurized milk products are not impacted by this recall.
The contaminated products were first spotted during testing of raw milk products being sold in California. The Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory tested samples of available raw milk and found positive samples of H5 bird flu, which has been spreading among poultry and cattle populations since 2022, impacting bird populations and egg production (Chick-Fil-A made an exception to its no antibiotic policy due to impacts from the outbreak). As of November 22, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 55 cases of this flu in humans during 2024. Over half of these cases were reported in California. Raw Farm LLC, the company behind the recalled products, has pulled its affected products from shelves but noted in a statement on the company's website that its own independent tests for bird flu in the milk came up negative.
The dangers of raw milk
Though H5 bird flu is not common in humans (and does not spread from human to human), there are some cases of human infection, particularly in those who work on dairy or poultry farms around animals that could potentially be infected. Usually, dairy products are not a cause for concern regarding H5 bird flu infection, as most milk products sold in the United States are pasteurized. Pasteurization is the process by which milk (and other products) are heat-treated to kill potentially hazardous pathogens. And bird flu isn't the only potential risk when consuming raw milk. Raw milk products can also carry dangerous bacteria such as listeria, a bacteria responsible for several major recalls over the past few months, which can be dangerous for pregnant people, those with weakened immune systems, and the elderly. Drinking raw milk is also associated with other risks, such as contracting bovine tuberculosis.