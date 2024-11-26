Bird Flu Virus Sparks Raw Milk Recall In California

A batch of raw milk produced and sold in California has just been recalled due to bird flu contamination. On Sunday, California's Department of Public Health advised consumers not to drink the recalled product. As of now, there have been no illnesses linked to the milk in question. However, the products affected are currently being pulled from shelves. The raw milk impacted by this recall comes from a Fresno farm called Raw Farm LLC. Both ½ gallon and quart-sized milk products under the lot ID 20241109 have been recalled. These products have a best-by label of November 27, 2024. Pasteurized milk products are not impacted by this recall.

The contaminated products were first spotted during testing of raw milk products being sold in California. The Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory tested samples of available raw milk and found positive samples of H5 bird flu, which has been spreading among poultry and cattle populations since 2022, impacting bird populations and egg production (Chick-Fil-A made an exception to its no antibiotic policy due to impacts from the outbreak). As of November 22, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 55 cases of this flu in humans during 2024. Over half of these cases were reported in California. Raw Farm LLC, the company behind the recalled products, has pulled its affected products from shelves but noted in a statement on the company's website that its own independent tests for bird flu in the milk came up negative.