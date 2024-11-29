Women Once Totally Dominated The Beer And Brewery Industry

Society dubs some colorful cocktails "feminine," while other drinks like whiskey or beer are considered more "masculine." Stereotypes aside, we might want to start thinking of all drinks as being at least partly feminine, as women were the very first brewers of drinks like beer, sake, and mead. Theresa McCulla, the curator of the American Brewing History Initiative at the Smithsonian's National Museum, said it best to Wine Enthusiast: "Women absolutely have, in all societies, throughout world history, been primarily responsible for brewing beer."

While the history of beer is as hazy as some IPAs, most attribute its creation to the Sumerians. Ancient tablets from the time confirm that women were the drink's original brewers, and imbibers often toasted Ninkasi, the goddess of beer, when drinking, as they believed she was responsible for beer's mind-altering effects. (She also came before the widely celebrated god of wine, Dionysus.) Ancient Mesopotamian law gave total jurisdiction over brewing beer exclusively to women.

From then on, brewing beer was a common domestic task for women across the world, as it helped make filling meals and preserved excess grain. Women opened taverns, and later in history, a German woman even became the first to put hops in beer, transforming the drink from a perishable luxury to the widely commercialized and consumed drink it is today (not to mention that hops make beer deliciously bitter and complex). So, what happened?