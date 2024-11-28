The Instant Pot 5-5-5 Method That Yields Perfectly Hard-Cooked Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs can be tricky. That's why there are plenty of hard-boiled egg hacks on the internet. It's impossible to tell if it's done just by looking. So you have to rely on perfect timing and hope for the best. However, there's a trick that yields perfect, easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs every time, and it involves an Instant Pot.

The hack is referred to as the 5-5-5 method because the process involves pressure-cooking the eggs for five minutes, letting them sit (natural release) for five minutes, and then placing them in a bowl of ice-cold water for five minutes after manually releasing the rest of the pressure. The entire process takes more than 15 minutes, as Instant Pots commonly take 10 to 15 minutes to heat up and come to pressure.

After the resting time, during which you allow the pressure cooker to naturally lose pressure, you must depressurize the unit to release any remaining pressure before opening the lid and removing the eggs and moving them straight to the ice bath. The idea of the ice bath is to quickly cool down the eggs so they don't continue cooking, resulting in a rubbery, overcooked yolk. Some people also believe the sudden temperature change "shocks" the egg whites away from the shell so they're easier to peel. But that may be junk science.