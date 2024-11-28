How Many Potatoes Are In A Pound?

Some vegetables are sold in bags, so it's easy to understand how much of a certain veggie is equal to one pound. Potatoes are a bit trickier, though, because they're commonly sold individually and also come in such varied shapes and sizes. So, how many potatoes is equal to a pound?

The answer is a little surprising: Just one large potato weighs around one pound. Russet potatoes fall into the large category, so if you're making two pounds of homemade french fries, you'll need just two large potatoes. If you're eyeballing the size of the potatoes in terms of weight, a "large" potato has a diameter between 1¾ inches and 2½ inches. The number of potatoes in a pound will vary depending on the type of potatoes you purchase.