Indiana's Triple XXX Root Beer Thirst Station Is The Last Of Its Kind

Root beer is a well-loved but often misunderstood beverage. From its murky origins, including how root beer got its misleading name, to how often root beer gets confused with cream soda, facts and history about root beer tend to get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, over the course of time, root beer stands have also become lost to time.

Triple XXX root beer used to have soda stands, originally known as "thirst stations," across the country. However, now there is only one root beer thirst station left. Located in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Triple XXX Family Restaurant is quite literally the last of its kind, standing as the final remnant of a niche in America's culinary history.

The restaurant gets its name from the root beer it serves. Triple XXX root beer is the restaurant's namesake, but the restaurant is also known for its excellent burgers. The restaurant even got so famous to the point that it was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"!