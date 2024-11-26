Do Defrosting Trays Really Help Thaw Your Steaks Faster?

Nothing is quite as disappointing as realizing you forgot to thaw out your steaks when going to make dinner. Fortunately, a blast from the past has been gaining attention online as a quick and easy way to thaw meat. Now, if you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you might have seen infomercials for defrosting trays, boasting about how they can thaw out anything in a jiffy. Well, these vintage creations have now found their way to TikTok and have been making a comeback. But do they actually work?

First, the science. In theory, defrosting trays work pretty well. Made of materials like aluminum or copper, they are excellent conductors of heat, allowing them to cool down and heat up fairly quickly. When it comes to thawing, these trays work via heat transfer. Room-temperature heat from the tray is passed into the meat as the colder temperatures are dispersed through the metal. It's basic thermodynamics. Unfortunately, defrosting trays tend to be hit or miss when put to the test.

One common test we've found is melting an ice cube on one of these defrosting trays and comparing it to an ice cube melting on a counter. This test confirms that ice placed on the trays does melt exceptionally fast. However, the problem is that these results don't accurately represent what happens with a piece of meat. Unlike ice, which melts and exposes new layers to the conductive surface, meat doesn't melt (fortunately), so the heat transfer isn't as fast. So, while many of these trays claim to thaw steaks in about an hour, unless you're thawing a really thin steak, you're unlikely to gain much benefit from using a defrosting tray.