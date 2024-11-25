How Baseball Steak Got Its Athletic Name

It's not always easy to understand what differentiates steak cuts, but the baseball steak isn't as fatty as a ribeye and uses less muscle than a tenderloin cut, meaning it falls right in between the two in terms of tenderness. Since baseball steaks are so thick, the reverse sear method works well here. This means cooking the steak in the oven first and searing it at the end, rather than searing it first. The oven-baked method lets the center of the steak cook slightly, so it can be seared for less time but will still be properly cooked.

Before oven-baking it, make sure the steak is properly seasoned. You can season it generously with just salt, or you can even coat it in a little olive oil then rub a steak seasoning on it for greater flavor. Since the baseball cut is about three inches thick, you want to cook it low and slow to keep it rare. Heat it for at least 45 minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit; it might need up to an hour. From there, sear it on all sides in a cast iron skillet with some oil, then finish it with a little butter.