How Long Do Deviled Eggs Last?

If you consider yourself a professional party prepper, you might feel compelled to check off your kitchen checklist as quickly as possible. But when it comes to eggs, the fresher the better. Be careful not to make deviled eggs too long before you intend to serve them.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration cautions against consuming cooked eggs that have been kept at room temperature for more than two hours. During the preparation process, do not keep any component of the egg at room temperature for longer than that. After you've prepared deviled eggs, store them in the refrigerator immediately. While the FDA states that hard-cooked eggs are safe to consume for up to seven days, deviled eggs are at their best within the first three to four days.

"Rotten eggs" are an idiom for a reason. A sulfuric stench is a telltale sign that eggs have gone bad. Any unusual changes in appearance or taste are also signals that your eggs are no longer safe to eat.