How Long Do Deviled Eggs Last?
Deviled eggs — with a creamy golden core, a sprinkle of paprika, and a fresh tuft of bright dill — are a dinner party darling. You can swap out the classic mayo mix-in with sour cream for tangy flavor, or top with bacon bits or salmon for added smoky notes. You can also opt to layer all your favorite flavors (and make use of those lonely leftovers) by presenting guests with vibrant egg flights. Regardless of what secret ingredients you incorporate into your deviled eggs, their appearance at any gathering means guests are sure to make a bee-line for the buffet.
To avoid scrambling in the kitchen, you can make deviled eggs in advance. While it's pretty unlikely they'll last sitting out on your appetizer tray for long, it's important to know how long it takes for deviled eggs to go bad. The devil's in the details; that's why for safe snacking and ultimate flavor, you should be sure to time out egg prep properly.
Fresher is better when it comes to deviled eggs
If you consider yourself a professional party prepper, you might feel compelled to check off your kitchen checklist as quickly as possible. But when it comes to eggs, the fresher the better. Be careful not to make deviled eggs too long before you intend to serve them.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration cautions against consuming cooked eggs that have been kept at room temperature for more than two hours. During the preparation process, do not keep any component of the egg at room temperature for longer than that. After you've prepared deviled eggs, store them in the refrigerator immediately. While the FDA states that hard-cooked eggs are safe to consume for up to seven days, deviled eggs are at their best within the first three to four days.
"Rotten eggs" are an idiom for a reason. A sulfuric stench is a telltale sign that eggs have gone bad. Any unusual changes in appearance or taste are also signals that your eggs are no longer safe to eat.