This Sicilian favorite pairs ingredients that are readily found on the Mediterranean island. First, there's the bread. Brioche is a common breakfast favorite across Italy and the Sicilian version comes with its own distinct qualities. The brioche bun is sometimes flavored with orange zest and vanilla and topped with a particular piece of protruding dough, which lends it the name brioche col tuppo (the Italian way to describe the chignon hairstyle it mimics).

The next consideration for the dish is the warming process for the bread. A common move is to simply slice the brioche in half, lather on some butter, and warm it. Similar to the smart way to toast a hot dog bun — laying it flat on a hot griddle — toasting not only adds a palatable crisp but some extra caramelized flavor, too. Some cafes make this process more intricate, employing waffle iron style presses. The machine contains a special concave interior which doesn't flatten the brioche but instead seals the edges. The sandwich is toasted with the cold gelato already packed inside of it, creating a perfect envelope.

While the bun may require specific considerations, it seems that almost any flavor goes when it comes to the creamy filling. Pistachio, chocolate, or hazelnut varieties are frequently enjoyed by locals. While finding high quality gelato isn't a problem in Italy, it might take a bit more effort to hunt down in the U.S. But once you put the two components together, this Sicilian creation really shines.