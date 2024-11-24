Why David Chang Hates The Ethnic Aisle In Grocery Stores

To understand Chang's position, it helps to understand the meaning of the term "ethnic," which the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines as "a member of an ethnic group; especially: a member of a minority group who retains the customs, language, or social views of the group." By designating an aisle as "ethnic" and only stocking specific foods there, stores are unwittingly segregating types of food specifically from certain cultures. Critics say the ethnic aisle others certain — usually nonwhite — groups by keeping their foods, often Asian and Latin American, separate from what is seen as otherwise "ordinary" cuisine, whether they're iconic dishes invented in America or the foods of other, predominantly white, nations. Moreover, in most culinary circles, the word "ethnic" has already been left behind as an outdated term. Knowing this, it's not hard to see why Chang and many others dislike the ethnic aisle.

To many, it seems strange to relegate the flavors of so many cultures to a single tiny aisle, especially in a country where nearly 40% of the population is nonwhite. However, it helps to understand how the ethnic aisle came to be in the first place. In the 1950s, stores began creating space for more international products following a push from distributors looking to sell foods outside the American norm. Additionally, there was an increased interest in global cuisine from service members who traveled during WWII. During this period, the ethnic aisle was explicitly geared toward white Americans and featured "exotic" options that were a bit of a novelty — like Italian food.