Leftover Tortillas Are The Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

There are probably few things worse than baking a batch of extra chewy chocolate chip cookies only to discover that they've gotten stale a few days later when you're really craving one. Unfortunately, cookies can be tricky to keep fresh. This is because once they cool and are exposed to air, a process called starch retrogradation starts to occur where starch begins to recrystallize. Over time, this causes cookies to become dry. Moreover, oxidation can impact other components in your cookies like fat and cause a potential change in texture and overall flavor.

But there is a neat trick that can help you preserve your cookies while using up leftover tortillas from taco night. You've probably heard that you can keep your baked goods fresh with a single slice of bread. Well, the premise is the same with tortillas. By storing a tortilla with your cookies, you can extend the shelf life of your baked goods considerably. This trick works because the tortilla imparts its own moisture into the cookies. Coupled with an airtight container, your cookies will maintain their straight-from-the-oven goodness for days.