Leftover Tortillas Are The Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh
There are probably few things worse than baking a batch of extra chewy chocolate chip cookies only to discover that they've gotten stale a few days later when you're really craving one. Unfortunately, cookies can be tricky to keep fresh. This is because once they cool and are exposed to air, a process called starch retrogradation starts to occur where starch begins to recrystallize. Over time, this causes cookies to become dry. Moreover, oxidation can impact other components in your cookies like fat and cause a potential change in texture and overall flavor.
But there is a neat trick that can help you preserve your cookies while using up leftover tortillas from taco night. You've probably heard that you can keep your baked goods fresh with a single slice of bread. Well, the premise is the same with tortillas. By storing a tortilla with your cookies, you can extend the shelf life of your baked goods considerably. This trick works because the tortilla imparts its own moisture into the cookies. Coupled with an airtight container, your cookies will maintain their straight-from-the-oven goodness for days.
Tortillas work best to keep cookies fresh in round containers
Thanks to their shape, tortillas are perfect for adding to a round tin, like the kind you might have left over from holiday cookies. Of course, other containers like a similarly shaped, airtight Tupperware cookie canister would also work.
One of the best methods for keeping cookies fresh is to layer tortillas between them instead of just tossing one on top and calling it a day. Start with parchment paper topped with a tortilla, then add more paper and your cookies. Continue assembling in this order until all of your cookies are neatly tucked away. If you don't have a round container, you can still layer in your tortillas, but you may have to fold them or cut them to fit. Tortillas can also be nestled alongside your cookies in zip top bags in a pinch. No matter what container you have on hand, your cookies will stay fresh for days longer thanks to this tortilla trick. Plus, any brand of tortilla will do (even homemade) and if you run out of tortillas, a slice of bread works just as well.