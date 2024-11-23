Crispy Cookie Fries Are Made Simple With An Air Fryer
Among the ingenuity of the fusion food space, there is one combo that may unite two of the world's most ubiquitously beloved foods — french fries and chocolate chip cookies. But perhaps the best part of this craveable creation is that you can whip them up with ease right in your air fryer.
You can make these treats with your own recipe or grab a package of store-bought dough, but either way, you'll want to roll it out to about ¼ inch thick, and then simply cut them to roughly the size and shape of a classic french fry. Here, you can really lean into the aesthetic and opt for crinkle cut style (if you happen to have the proper tool on hand), but you can also keep it simple and use a sharp knife to shape them into a straight-edged iteration. Size-wise, there's a good chance your treats will flatten and spread as they bake, so it helps to cut them a bit smaller than you want for your finished product.
Once you've preheated your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you can cook these sweet sticks for about three or four minutes, or until they turn that beautiful golden-brown color that signifies a perfect cookie. You'll likely have to make a few batches since you don't want to crowd your air fryer's basket, but given how quickly they cook up, it'll still be a snappy and satisfying process overall.
Customizing your cookie fries
To embellish these crispy cookie fries, you can add some sugar to the dough before popping them in the air fryer to add extra sweetness and a touch of crunch. You can also take a cue from the potato-based fry service and season them with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for texture and a major flavor boost. You can even apply some of your favorite pro baker tricks to make your cookies taste more exciting, or grate a little orange zest on top for the ingredient your chocolate chip cookie recipe has been missing.
As a dip, the traditional tomato ketchup is probably a bit of a turn-off here, but that doesn't mean you can't create a sweet replica. Strawberry jam and lemon curd mimic your classic ketchup and mustard condiment spread. Of course, dipping these in creamy Nutella or crunchy peanut butter, or simply dunking them in milk is never a bad idea.
This is an especially desirable format for those who favor crispy cookies, as the long, thin shape means you have almost all edges and a lot less chewy middle than the round versions — and the air fryer helps create that ideal texture. The type of cookie is also up to you, whether you crave sugar cookies or shortbread, oatmeal raisin or chocolate chip. No matter what, knowing that you can bake cookies in an air fryer means you can serve up these deliciously crispy sweet fries on the fly anytime.