Crispy Cookie Fries Are Made Simple With An Air Fryer

Among the ingenuity of the fusion food space, there is one combo that may unite two of the world's most ubiquitously beloved foods — french fries and chocolate chip cookies. But perhaps the best part of this craveable creation is that you can whip them up with ease right in your air fryer.

You can make these treats with your own recipe or grab a package of store-bought dough, but either way, you'll want to roll it out to about ¼ inch thick, and then simply cut them to roughly the size and shape of a classic french fry. Here, you can really lean into the aesthetic and opt for crinkle cut style (if you happen to have the proper tool on hand), but you can also keep it simple and use a sharp knife to shape them into a straight-edged iteration. Size-wise, there's a good chance your treats will flatten and spread as they bake, so it helps to cut them a bit smaller than you want for your finished product.

Once you've preheated your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you can cook these sweet sticks for about three or four minutes, or until they turn that beautiful golden-brown color that signifies a perfect cookie. You'll likely have to make a few batches since you don't want to crowd your air fryer's basket, but given how quickly they cook up, it'll still be a snappy and satisfying process overall.