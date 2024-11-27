The Toshiba Air Fryer Lets You Prepare A Holiday Feast With Ease

Whether or not cooking is "easy" is sort of a loaded question. If you're someone who finds the kitchen to be outside your comfort zone, know that half the battle in preparing a good dish comes from whether or not you cook it properly. The Toshiba Air Fryer actually takes the guessing out of cook times, letting you focus more on honing your flavor skills and less on worrying about whether you'll burn the food.

The air fryer has Menu-IQ technology, which is a genius little add-on that can automatically detect how much of a certain food is in your air fryer basket and adjust the temperature accordingly, so all of the thinking is done for you. Plus, there is a sensor that detects the temperature at all times, ensuring it remains within one-degree Fahrenheit of where you've set it — no more worrying about uneven cooking.

If you're in a pinch, you can use one of the fryer's menu presets (eight on the 5.5-quart model and 12 on the 7.7 quart), which automatically determines the temperature and cooking time depending on the meal you select. And with its HEAT-Q technology, you'll get that perfectly cooked interior and crispy, delicious exterior thanks to its high-tech motor and heater working in tandem. You'll be free to get creative and won't have to rely on frozen pizzas for dinner — though the air fryer can cook those, too.