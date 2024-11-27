The Toshiba Air Fryer Lets You Prepare A Holiday Feast With Ease
Cooking for the holidays can seem like a daunting task, especially if you don't have the right equipment. Whether you're whipping up a few snacks, plating a full dinner, or you signed up for dessert duty (and refuse to rely on boxed cake mixes again), meals big and small can easily create seasonal stress. If you need one way to do it all, or your single oven just doesn't have enough space to prepare every dish you need, the new Toshiba Air Fryer might just be the answer to keeping holiday cooking stress free.
This powerful kitchen appliance comes in two sizes – 5.5 quart and 7.7 quart, the latter of which is large enough to roast a whole chicken — and has a number of cooking settings. It can fry, roast, and bake, as well as reheat dishes, making it perfect for prepping a number of different meals. It's easy to clean, so splatters and spills don't have to become mental messes, and we're certain you'll be using this long after the holidays, making it well worth the purchase. The 5.5-quart air fryer is currently available for $68.99 (regularly $99.99) and the 7.7-quart model is $88.99 (regularly $129.99).
The Toshiba Air Fryer is bursting with modern technology
Whether or not cooking is "easy" is sort of a loaded question. If you're someone who finds the kitchen to be outside your comfort zone, know that half the battle in preparing a good dish comes from whether or not you cook it properly. The Toshiba Air Fryer actually takes the guessing out of cook times, letting you focus more on honing your flavor skills and less on worrying about whether you'll burn the food.
The air fryer has Menu-IQ technology, which is a genius little add-on that can automatically detect how much of a certain food is in your air fryer basket and adjust the temperature accordingly, so all of the thinking is done for you. Plus, there is a sensor that detects the temperature at all times, ensuring it remains within one-degree Fahrenheit of where you've set it — no more worrying about uneven cooking.
If you're in a pinch, you can use one of the fryer's menu presets (eight on the 5.5-quart model and 12 on the 7.7 quart), which automatically determines the temperature and cooking time depending on the meal you select. And with its HEAT-Q technology, you'll get that perfectly cooked interior and crispy, delicious exterior thanks to its high-tech motor and heater working in tandem. You'll be free to get creative and won't have to rely on frozen pizzas for dinner — though the air fryer can cook those, too.
The Toshiba Air Fryer is perfect for everyday meals
This isn't just an appliance you'll use when you need that extra oven space; you'll quickly realize that it's an everyday ease. A recipe might become a family favorite for its flavor, but also because it's one of the few meals you've memorized by heart. The 7.7-quart air fryer even has memory technology, so once you perfect the exact cook time and temperature of a go-to dish, you can press a button, and the air fryer will remember those directions the next time you cook it. It's perfect for preparing weeknight dinners without the hassle, especially when you're working late or the family is on different schedules.
Safety always comes first, so whether you're worried about food safety or heat safety, the Toshiba Air Fryer has a number of built-in features to mitigate any risk. Its nonstick coating is 100% food-safe, so you can feel good about your cooking surface. Plus, it has an auto-pause feature if the oven's interior pot falls out of place, as well as an automatic shutoff in the event of overheating. To ensure peace of mind, Toshiba provides a one-year manufacturer's warranty on the appliance, too.
